BATE from Belarus suffered a crushing defeat in the Europa League

In the first leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Moldovan team "Sheriff" dominated over Belarusian side "BATE" with a score of 5-1. The match took place in Tiraspol (Moldova) at the "Sheriff Stadium".

David Ankney opened the scoring early in the match. Cedric Badolo extended the Moldovan club's lead on the 32nd minute. Early in the second half, Ankney completed his brace, further increasing the lead. Sidi Bané reduced the deficit for "BATE" on the 50th minute. Towards the end of the match, Momo Yansane netted two goals.

The second leg match between "BATE" and "Sheriff" is scheduled for August 17. The match will be played in Mezőkövesd (Hungary) at the "Városi Stadion".

"Sheriff" Moldova – BATE Belarus - 5:1 (2:0, 3:1)

Goals: 1:0 – 12 Ankney, 2:0 – 32 Badolo, 3:0 – 47 Ankney, 3:1 – 50 Bané, 4:1 – 90 Yansane, 5:1 – 90 Yansane.

"Sheriff": Cebanu, Kiki, Garananga, Artunduaga, Apostolakis (Bueno, 81), Fernandes, Ademo, Ricardinho, Badolo, Vinicius Paiva (Zoury, 64), Ankney (Yansane, 71).

"BATE": Kudravets, Nechaev, Khadarkevich, Bané, Malkovich, Gromyko, Bocherov, Islamovich (Grechikho, 46), Podstrelov (Antilevsky, 46), Kontsevoy, Laptev.

Yellow card: Apostolakis (73).