Barcelona squad announced for Inter clash missing two regulars

Tonight, Barcelona will host Inter in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semi-final, with the coaching staff having released the squad list for the match.

Details: As expected, due to injuries, Barcelona's top scorer Robert Lewandowski and first-choice left-back Alejandro Balde have not been included in the squad.

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is also absent, as he was removed from the tournament roster immediately following his injury.

All other key Barcelona players are available for this crucial encounter.

Reminder: Earlier, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal showed how he's preparing for the Inter showdown during training.