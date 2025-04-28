Consequences of the blackout. Champions League match Barcelona vs Inter may be postponed

The situation with electricity on the Iberian Peninsula is still not improving. Due to a massive outage, Spain and Portugal have almost completely lost power. This could affect the scheduling of the top Champions League match.

Details: According to El Desmarque, the Barcelona vs Inter match is at risk of being rescheduled.

The problem is that due to the blackout, numerous flights have already been delayed. Inter is scheduled to fly to Barcelona for the match tomorrow afternoon, and it's unclear if the power supply situation will be resolved by then.

If Inter cannot arrive on time for the match, the game will have to be postponed.

Reminder: Due to electricity issues all matches of the day and evening sessions of the Masters and WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid were rescheduled.