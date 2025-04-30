"This guy is incredible!" Erling Haaland reacts to Yamal's performance
Manchester City star Erling Haaland is still recovering from injury, but tonight he decided to tune in to the first Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Inter. And the Norwegian striker couldn't help but single out one player.
Details: During the first half, Haaland took to his Snapchat stream to highlight the performance of Barcelona's 17-year-old super talent, Lamine Yamal.
The Barcelona winger produced a stunning strike to make it 1-2, and just minutes later nearly equalised with a powerful shot from a tight angle. After this moment, Haaland wrote:
“This guy is incredible.”
Tonight's goal was already Yamal's fifth in this season's Champions League campaign.
Reminder: During the first half, Barcelona's starting right-back Jules Koundé was forced off the field with an injury.