Problems for Barça. Jules Koundé picks up an injury and is forced off in the first half

On Wednesday, April 30, in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, Barcelona faced Inter. Late in the first half, the Catalans suffered an unfortunate setback.

Details: In the closing minutes of the opening period, Barcelona's full-back Jules Koundé sat down on the pitch and called for the medical staff. He had to leave the field and was unable to return. Eric García came on in his place in the 42nd minute.

Before the match, Yamal picked up a knock during the warm-up and was at risk of missing the game. However, he recovered in time and made it onto the pitch.

Moreover, the Spaniard became the second youngest player ever to feature in a UEFA Champions League semi-final. Only Julian Draxler was younger. Yamal also became the youngest footballer to score at this stage of the tournament. He is currently 17 years and 291 days old.

Reminder: Marcus Thuram, who opened the scoring in the match, became the scorer of the fastest goal in Champions League semi-final history. The previous record belonged to Kevin De Bruyne.