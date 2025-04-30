Lamine Yamal rewrites UEFA Champions League semi-final history. But how exactly?

Barcelona hosts Inter at their home ground in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. By the middle of the first half, we witnessed a truly historic moment.

Details: Inter struck twice, finding the net in the 1st and 21st minutes. However, Yamal responded in style just three minutes later, getting his name on the scoresheet. With this goal, he etched his name into the history books of the Champions League semi-finals, becoming the youngest player ever to score at this stage of the tournament. Yamal is now 17 years and 291 days old.

Moreover, the Spaniard became the second-youngest footballer to ever appear in a UEFA Champions League semi-final. Only Julian Draxler was younger.

Incidentally, Marcus Thuram, who opened the scoring in this match, netted the fastest goal in the history of Champions League semi-finals. The previous record belonged to Kevin De Bruyne.

Worth noting: Yamal almost missed out on this match. He picked up an injury during the warm-up and was at risk of sitting out. Fortunately, he was able to take the field.