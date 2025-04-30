Yamal almost missed the Inter clash. Everything was decided at the last moment

On Wednesday, April 30, Barcelona faced Inter in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, but right before kick-off, some unsettling news hit the Catalan supporters.

Barça’s star and attacking leader, Lamine Yamal, picked up a knock during the warm-up and was at risk of missing the match. However, the scare was short-lived—Yamal ultimately made it onto the pitch.

Barcelona's top scorer Robert Lewandowski and main left-back Alejandro Balde are also missing due to injuries. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also absent, as he was ruled out of the tournament immediately after his injury.