Historic moment! Thuram scores the fastest goal in Champions League semi-final history

Right now, Barcelona are hosting Inter in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, and this clash kicked off with an incredible record.

Details: Inter's striker Marcus Thuram opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the match.

With this strike, Thuram became the scorer of the fastest goal ever in Champions League semi-final history. The previous record belonged to Kevin De Bruyne, who netted against Real Madrid in 2022 at the 93-second mark.

For Barcelona, this was the second-fastest goal they've ever conceded in Champions League history. Back in 2011, they let in a goal from Alexandre Pato in a group stage match against Milan just 25 seconds after kickoff.

Reminder: Before the match, it was reported that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal had suffered an injury and would be unable to play, but in the end he still made the starting lineup.