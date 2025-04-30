Serious blow: Inter lose Lautaro Martínez for the second half against Barcelona

Today, Inter are playing away against Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, and late in the first half, the visitors lost one of their key players.

Details: In a non-contact situation, Inter's top scorer Lautaro Martínez felt pain in the back of his thigh.

The Argentine striker managed to finish the first half, but at the break Simone Inzaghi was forced to substitute him with Mehdi Taremi.

The exact nature of Lautaro Martínez's injury and his recovery timeline remain unknown at this point.

Reminder: In the first half, Barcelona's starting right-back Jules Koundé was also forced off the pitch due to injury.