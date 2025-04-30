Inter legend Lucio wishes Inzaghi a night in Barcelona like Mourinho had

Fifteen years ago, Inter, under the guidance of José Mourinho, completed a historic treble, including a triumphant Champions League run. The Nerazzurri defeated Barcelona 3-2 in the semifinals. Now, fifteen years later, the two sides clash again at the same stage, and Inter legend Lucio has reminisced about that unforgettable European campaign.

Details: The Brazilian former defender recalled Mourinho’s iconic sprint at Camp Nou after Inter, despite a 1-0 defeat, advanced to the Champions League final—a team Lucio was part of at the time. The Brazilian believes current Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi deserves a night just like that for his outstanding work.

Quote: "I remember Mourinho’s run at the end of the match; the credit for that achievement will always belong to him. I wish Inzaghi a night like that—he deserves it for the work he’s done," Lucio told Gazzetta in an interview.

Reminder: Earlier, Dailysports experts prepared all the essential information you need on where and when to watch the Barcelona vs Inter Champions League match.