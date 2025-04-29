Barcelona vs Inter: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 30, 2025

In another UEFA Champions League semi-final, Barcelona will face off against Inter. Our editorial team provides information on where and when to watch this thrilling match.

See also: UEFA plans to make an important change to the Champions League regulations

Barcelona vs Inter: what to know about the match?

Barcelona had a brilliant league stage, earning 19 points in eight matches, falling just two points short of the first team. The Catalans advanced directly to the Champions League Round of 16, where they easily dispatched Benfica 4-1. The quarter-finals presented more of a challenge, but a convincing 4-0 victory in the first leg saw them progress with an aggregate score of 5-3.

Inter also shone in the group stage, collecting as many points as Barcelona but falling short on additional criteria. In the Round of 16, the Milanese confidently defeated Feyenoord 4-1, and in the quarter-finals faced stiff resistance from Bayern. However, Inter advanced with an aggregate score of 4-3.

Barcelona vs Inter: when and where will the match take place?

The first UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Barcelona and Inter will take place on Wednesday, April 30, at the Estadio Olimpico. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Previously reported, that UEFA may cancel extra time in the Champions League.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Barcelona vs Inter: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: