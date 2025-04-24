UEFA plans to introduce a major change in the Champions League regulations

From the new season, UEFA plans to change the Champions League regulations. Now, finishing in the top 8 of the league stage will become even more advantageous.

Details: According to Marca, UEFA wants to change the Champions League playoff regulations.

From the next season, teams that finish in the top 8 will automatically play their return matches at home up to the semifinals. If teams that finished in the top 8 face each other, the team that finished higher will play the return match at home.

It is known that the implementation of these changes is already at the final stage.

Reminder: It was previously reported that UEFA may abolish extra time in the Champions League.