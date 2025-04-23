UEFA prepares to abolish extra time in the Champions League. More important changes are coming

The current Champions League season is being held in a completely new format, but the tournament changes that UEFA is preparing have been brewing for quite some time.

Details: According to Bild, the confederation has finally decided to consider abolishing extra time. If the score is tied after 90 minutes of the second leg, the teams will not play two additional 15-minute halves but will proceed directly to a penalty shootout.

However, extra time means more minutes to show even more advertising—whether on banners or television. So it is reasonable to doubt whether the European federation will take such a step.

Previously, teams from the same country could not face each other in the round of 16, but this season the rule was lifted, giving us matches like PSG vs. Brest in the early stages. However, UEFA is preparing to reinstate this rule.

Reminder: It was previously reported that UEFA intends to give clubs finishing in the higher positions during the league stage the right to host the second leg in the playoff round at home.