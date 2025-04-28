Key Inter defender Pavard to miss first match against Barcelona
The day after tomorrow, Barcelona and Inter will face off in Spain for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final of the 2024/25 season. And ahead of the game, there is bad news for the Nerazzurri fans.
Details: According to L'Equipe, Inter's main defender Benjamin Pavard will definitely miss the first match against Barcelona.
At the very start of the match against Roma (0:1), Pavard suffered a muscle injury to his ankle, which sidelines him not only for the game against Barcelona but also for the Serie A match against Verona. However, there is a chance that Pavard will recover in time for the return leg against the Catalans.
This season, Pavard has played 36 matches across all competitions and scored a goal in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern.
Reminder: Yesterday, it was reported about Manchester United's interest in Inter's central defender Bisseck.