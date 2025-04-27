Manchester United prepares to strengthen from Serie A: Napoli and Inter receive offers

Manchester United continues its search for reinforcements in the summer transfer market, with two key targets located in Serie A. The first is Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who caught the club's attention following impressive performances with the Neapolitans. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United is interested in signing the 28-year-old Slovak for €40 million. Despite Lobotka's crucial role in the team, his future at Napoli remains uncertain, with clubs like Manchester United and PSG ready to capitalize on the situation. Lobotka could be a valuable addition to the "Red Devils'" midfield, especially considering his consistent performances in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is eyeing Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck as a potential reinforcement for their defense. According to Inter Live, United is prepared to offer €60 million for the 24-year-old German player, who hasn't always been a consistent starter for the "Nerazzurri." Bisseck, despite his young age, is highly regarded in Europe and is seeking more regular playing time. A move to Manchester United could provide him with the opportunity to excel at a new level, especially given the club's occasionally unreliable defense this season.

Thus, Manchester United is actively planning to strengthen both the midfield and defense, targeting players from top Serie A clubs. Should these transfers occur, the club would gain quality reinforcements that could significantly boost their competitiveness on the European stage.