There will be a new forward. Manchester United finalizes Cunha's transfer

Matheus Cunha is moving from Wolverhampton to Manchester United. The "Red Devils" are ready to pay the buyout clause amounting to 73 million euros, as reported earlier.

Now, Goal reports that the English giant has agreed on personal terms with the Brazilian forward. United have outpaced competitors like Arsenal and Nottingham, and the transfer should be completed right after the end of the European season, before the official opening of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old Brazilian is a true leader of the Wolves and regularly plays for the Brazilian national team. The player can perform as an attacking midfielder and effectively operates both on the left flank and in the center of the attack. This season, he has recorded 16 goals and 4 assists in 31 matches across all competitions.