Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has caught the attention of Manchester United.

According to TEAMtalk, citing The Independent, the "Red Devils" are considering signing the English midfielder if he becomes available on the market.

The source notes that United is aware the chances of such a deal are slim: the "Blues" are unlikely to agree to let one of their leaders go to a direct competitor. However, the player's current season performance is significantly worse than the previous one, which might prompt Chelsea to consider a tempting offer.

This season, Palmer has played 40 matches across all competitions, scored 14 goals, and provided 9 assists. His contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2033. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at 130 million euros.