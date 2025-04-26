Manchester United has entered negotiations with Espanyol regarding the potential signing of their young goalkeeper Joan Garcia, reports Cope, citing United In Focus.

The 23-year-old Garcia is having an impressive season in La Liga, becoming a key player for Manolo Gonzalez's team after their promotion to the top division. The goalkeeper has played in 31 out of 32 league matches, showcasing stability and reliability at the last line of defense.

According to media reports, United has already made an official transfer offer for Garcia, aiming to find a replacement for Andre Onana, who has frequently made costly mistakes this season.

However, Manchester United is not the only contender for the promising keeper: Arsenal and Real Madrid are also closely monitoring the situation.

Espanyol, aware of the growing interest in their player, hopes to keep Garcia for another season, possibly through a loan agreement similar to the one Liverpool arranged for Giorgi Mamardashvili in Valencia.

Garcia's contract includes a release clause of €25 million, which could rise to €30 million if the goalkeeper is called up to the Spanish national team this summer.

Garcia has attracted attention not only for his reliable play and excellent reflexes but also for his ability to organize the defense effectively. He has kept seven clean sheets in the league and made 116 saves — the best result among La Liga goalkeepers at the moment.

Despite some bright moments in the season, Onana's mistakes have significantly impacted the team's performances. Considering the potential transfer cost, acquiring Joan Garcia could be a very advantageous move for Manchester United. However, the club must first address the current situation surrounding Onana.