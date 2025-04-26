RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia

Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia

Football news Today, 07:05
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Photo: https://x.com/DTransferencias/Author unknownn

Manchester United has entered negotiations with Espanyol regarding the potential signing of their young goalkeeper Joan Garcia, reports Cope, citing United In Focus.

The 23-year-old Garcia is having an impressive season in La Liga, becoming a key player for Manolo Gonzalez's team after their promotion to the top division. The goalkeeper has played in 31 out of 32 league matches, showcasing stability and reliability at the last line of defense.

According to media reports, United has already made an official transfer offer for Garcia, aiming to find a replacement for Andre Onana, who has frequently made costly mistakes this season.

However, Manchester United is not the only contender for the promising keeper: Arsenal and Real Madrid are also closely monitoring the situation.

Espanyol, aware of the growing interest in their player, hopes to keep Garcia for another season, possibly through a loan agreement similar to the one Liverpool arranged for Giorgi Mamardashvili in Valencia.

Garcia's contract includes a release clause of €25 million, which could rise to €30 million if the goalkeeper is called up to the Spanish national team this summer.

Garcia has attracted attention not only for his reliable play and excellent reflexes but also for his ability to organize the defense effectively. He has kept seven clean sheets in the league and made 116 saves — the best result among La Liga goalkeepers at the moment.

Despite some bright moments in the season, Onana's mistakes have significantly impacted the team's performances. Considering the potential transfer cost, acquiring Joan Garcia could be a very advantageous move for Manchester United. However, the club must first address the current situation surrounding Onana.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Espanyol English Premier League LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Today, 03:24 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news Yesterday, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
53’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
56’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
60’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
18’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
18’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Football Today Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Football 27 apr 2025 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores