Hinting at something? Amorim comments on Antony and Rashford's future

Some of the most star-studded players in the Manchester United squad are currently away from the club. We're talking about Marcus Rashford and Antony, who are on loan at Aston Villa and Real Betis, respectively. The head coach of the "Red Devils," Ruben Amorim, has spoken about their future.

Details: The Portuguese coach stated that before making any decisions, the players will return to the club, and only then will he consider what to do with them.

Quote: "When you loan a player out, it's best for him to play. Rashford's talent, Antony's talent - they all have talent. All the players on loan will return, and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season," said Amorim.

