"If I say it once..." Amorim comments on Cunha transfer rumors

Wolverhampton forward Matheus Cunha has recently been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, and such rumors have not escaped the attention of the "Red Devils'" head coach Ruben Amorim.

Details: The Portuguese specialist reacted to them while saying nothing at all, stating that if he comments on rumors once, he will have to do it constantly.

Quote: "I won't say anything about Matheus because if I say it once, I'll have to comment on every situation that involves a 'yes' or 'no'!" said the Portuguese Manchester United coach.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Old Trafford is close to completing the transfer of Cunha, valued at £63.5 million. It was also speculated that Manchester United might sell Alejandro Garnacho to facilitate this signing.