Manchester United may sell Garnacho for coveted transfer

Attacking midfielder Alejandro Garnacho is a valuable gem at Manchester United. However, it seems the "Red Devils" are ready to sacrifice their talent.

Details: It is reported that Manchester United is prepared to sell their academy graduate to secure a net profit to comply with financial fair play regulations. In turn, the proceeds could be used for the transfer of Wolverhampton forward Matheus Cunha.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Manchester United wants to make transfers for only two players, including Liam Delap from Ipswich. It is expected that Man United will pay 30 million pounds for Delap and 60 million for Cunha, and will not wait for their first major sale to complete them.