Manchester United aims to sign Cunha and Delap before their first sale

Strengthening the attack next summer is an absolute priority for Manchester United, and the club plans to secure two transfers as soon as possible.

Details: According to David Ornstein, the "Red Devils" are targeting the signing of Ipswich forward Liam Delap and Wolverhampton striker Matheus Cunha.

The club expects both players to be part of the team right at the start of pre-season training.

For the signing of Delap and Cunha, the club has sufficient funds and will not wait for the first major sale.

It is expected that Man United will pay £30 million for Delap and £60 million for Cunha.

Reminder: Man United center-back Victor Lindelöf did not take to the field in the Europa League match against Lyon due to a horrific incident involving his son.