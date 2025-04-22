Man United footballer Lindelöf misses Europa League match against Lyon due to terrifying incident with his son

A terrifying incident occurred in the family of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf before the Europa League return match against Lyon. According to The Sun, Lindelöf, who was supposed to start the match, had to leave the stadium shortly before kickoff.

It was revealed that the Swedish player went to the hospital because his young son sustained serious injuries in a dramatic incident at their home.

"An hour before the match, our guardian called and said they were in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. My younger son Francis cut his whole head. He was chasing his older brother around the house and fell on our glass staircase," Lindelöf's wife, Maja, explained.

In the hospital, the boy had to undergo plastic surgery, which was successful. Now, only the scars on his forehead will remind him of this terrifying moment.

Meanwhile, that evening at Old Trafford turned into sheer madness, as the hosts were trailing 2-4 in the 113th minute, which would have eliminated their chances of reaching the Europa League semi-finals. But in the remaining minutes, they managed to score three times and turn the situation in their favor.