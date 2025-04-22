Seven top clubs are watching Guirassy, including five English ones

The forward from Borussia Dortmund, Serhou Guirassy, is currently holding the top spot in the Champions League scorers' rankings, which has drawn extraordinary interest from top clubs towards the Guinean striker.

Details: The list of contenders for the former Stuttgart forward was revealed by Patrick Berger, and it includes as many as seven clubs. Among them are five English clubs: Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool. From other countries, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the mix.

Recently, the "Gunners" have been one of the competitors in the race for the striker and are still looking for an opportunity to strengthen their attacking line, so they may renew their interest in the 29-year-old player. Other teams would also not mind acquiring Guirassy, but the release clause of 70 million euros might deter them.

