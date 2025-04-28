Monday session of the Madrid Open canceled due to blackout in Spain

On Monday, April 28, a massive energy crisis hit Western Europe, causing power outages in several countries. Spain was not spared, where the Madrid Open matches were scheduled to take place today. However, they will not be happening.

Details: The organizers have announced the cancellation of both the day and night sessions of today's game day. This was due in part to general safety concerns, but overall the disruption of the sessions occurred for reasons beyond the organizers' control.

Quote: "For reasons beyond the organizers' control, and to ensure overall safety, the nationwide power outage that occurred in Spain on Monday, April 28, forced the cancellation of both the day and night sessions of the Mutua Madrid Open."

Reminder: It was previously reported that the restoration of electricity in Spain could take between six and ten hours. The root cause of the blackout is believed to be a cyberattack. This failure is being called one of the most significant in Europe's history.