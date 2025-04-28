There will be no quick fix. When power supply might be restored in Spain revealed
Today's matches at the Masters and WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid had to be interrupted or postponed due to a massive system failure, leaving much of Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy without power. The timeline for when the situation will normalize has been revealed.
Details: Eduardo Prieto, the director of energy operations in Spain, has indicated that a quick resolution is unlikely.
Quote:
“This is a problem that cannot be resolved in a matter of hours. It will take between 6 to 10 hours.”
According to authorities, approximately 10 GW disappeared from the power grid in just one minute. The root cause is believed to be a cyberattack. This outage is being described as one of the largest in European history.
Reminder: Following his exit from the Madrid tournament, legendary Novak Djokovic hinted at retirement.