Is the legend retiring? Djokovic hints at career's end

Novak Djokovic admitted that his defeat in the debut match at the Madrid Masters might have been his last performance in the Spanish capital.

On Saturday, April 26, the Serbian tennis player lost to Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the second round with a score of 3-6, 4-6 in 1 hour and 41 minutes. After the match, Djokovic hinted at retirement during the press conference.

"This could have been my last match in Madrid. I don't know if I'll return here as a player. Maybe yes, maybe not."

However, Novak added that he might come back to Madrid, but in a different role. He also noted that he felt better at the Madrid tournament than in Monte Carlo or other competitions. Yet, his level of play is still far from what he desires.

This defeat marked the third consecutive loss for the Serbian. He noted that throughout his career, it was rare for him to leave tournaments so early. However, at 37, he understands that this is part of professional sports.