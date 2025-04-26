Third consecutive defeat! Djokovic loses opening match at Madrid Masters

The ATP Masters series tournament kicked off in the Spanish capital, and a sensation already erupted in the second round. Former world number one Novak Djokovic laid down his arms in his very first game.

In the second round, the Serbian lost in two sets to Italian Matteo Arnaldi. Interestingly, this defeat marked Djokovic's third in a row. Previously, he lost to Alejandro Tabilo in Monte Carlo and Jakub Mensik in the Miami Masters final. Notably, this is the second such losing streak for the legendary tennis player this year.

Madrid. Masters. 2nd round.

Matteo Arnaldi (Italy, 44) — Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 5) — 6:3, 6:4.

It is worth noting that the Serbian has not competed in Madrid since 2022. Throughout his career, Djokovic has claimed victory in the Spanish capital three times: 2011, 2016, 2019.