Preparing for the Champions League semifinal. Lamine Yamal at Barcelona training

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is intensely preparing for his team's next match. The official Instagram account of the Catalans posted photos from the team's Monday training session, including a shot of Yamal, which he reposted to his Instagram story.

In the photo, Lamine and other Barcelona players are in training gear, participating in the session and performing all the necessary exercises. The post is captioned, "The work never stops. Next up: the Champions League."

This suggests that Barcelona players are diligently preparing for the crucial first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan, which will take place on Wednesday, April 30. It should be noted that the first match will be played in Spain, with the return leg scheduled for Milan on May 6.

Additionally, over the past weekend, Barcelona played a grueling Spanish Cup final against Real Madrid, celebrating a dramatic 3-2 victory in overtime. Notably, Lamine Yamal contributed with two assists in that match.