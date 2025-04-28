Lewandowski to miss both matches against Inter: Barcelona forward's return date revealed

Forward Robert Lewandowski suffered a left hamstring injury on April 19, and there were various predictions about when he would return to Barcelona's lineup. We now have some specifics.

Details: According to As, the Pole will miss both matches against Inter in the Champions League semifinals. With a high probability, he will only be ready for the last El Clasico of the season, which will take place on May 11.

Reminder: Without Lewandowski, Barcelona defeated Real in the Spanish Cup final with a score of 3-2. In that match, Real's defender Antonio Rudiger made a controversial move, which has led to calls in his homeland for his exclusion from the German national team.

Inter also faces losses ahead of the Champions League semifinals, as key defender Benjamin Pavard will definitely miss the first match against Barcelona.