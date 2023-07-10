Barcelona have signed all the documents for the transfer of Brazilian talent

According to insider Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Vitor Roque, the forward from Atletico Paranaense and the Brazilian national team, will move to Barcelona.

As per the source, the Brazilian and Spanish clubs have signed all the necessary documents for the player's transfer. The transfer fee will amount to €30 million, with an additional €31 million possible through bonuses. Initially, the bonus portion was supposed to be €10 million, but Barcelona had to increase the offer to have the option of paying the transfer fee over four years.

In the near future, the 18-year-old Roque will sign a contract with Barcelona, which will be valid until the summer of 2029 with a one-year extension option. The forward's salary will be €3.5 million per year before taxes.

Roque has been playing for Atletico Paranaense since April 2022. He joined the club from Cruzeiro for a transfer fee of €4.7 million. He has made a total of 66 appearances for Atletico, scoring 22 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions.