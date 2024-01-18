Australia won its second straight match and advanced to the Asian Cup playoffs

Australia narrowly defeated Syria 1-0 in the second round of the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup. This victory secured a place for Graham Arnold's team in the tournament's playoffs.

The lone goal of the match was scored by midfielder Jackson Irvine from German side FC St. Pauli. He demonstrated superior skills in the penalty area after a shot from Martin Boyle on the right flank.

In the opening round, Australia secured a victory against India (2:0), while Syria played to a 0:0 draw against Uzbekistan.

In the second match of the group, India will face Uzbekistan today.

2023 Asian Cup

Group B

Australia 1-0 Syria

Goal: Irvine, 59`