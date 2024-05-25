Allegri deems his dismissal unjustified and intends to litigate against Juventus

Turin's Juventus finds itself embroiled in another scandal. Former head coach Massimiliano Allegri, dismissed immediately after winning the Italian Cup final, plans to take legal action against his former club. This was reported by Football Italia.

According to the source, the management of the "Old Lady" refuses to pay him the remaining portion of his contract salary, amounting to nine million euros. Allegri's lawyers claim that his dismissal was entirely unjustified and cannot be considered a breach of contractual obligations. They intend to use this argument to achieve a mutual termination of the contract with the corresponding financial compensation. It is worth noting that Juventus will play their final match of the season against Monza today, on May 25th.

It was previously reported that negotiations in Turin are close to reaching an agreement with Thiago Motta, who will leave Bologna.