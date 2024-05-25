Juventus and Monza are close to completing the transfer of the best goalkeeper in Serie A

Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is close to joining Juventus. Next week, the clubs plan to meet to finalize the deal. This information comes from the renowned insider Nicolo Schira.

According to the source, the transfer fee will be around 20 million euros. Milan's Inter, where Di Gregorio was developed, will receive 10% of this sum. The goalkeeper himself agreed to a five-year contract with Juventus with a salary of 2 million euros per season a month ago.

The 26-year-old Italian has been playing for Monza since the summer of 2020. During this time, he conceded 161 goals in 145 matches and kept 50 clean sheets. At the end of the current season, Michele was recognized as the best goalkeeper in the Italian Serie A. His contract with Monza still has three years left, and his transfer value is estimated at 15 million euros.