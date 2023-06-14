Ajax appoint new head coach

The press service of Ajax Amsterdam announced on their official website the appointment of Maurice Steijn as the head coach.

The coach has signed a contract with the Amsterdam-based club until the summer of 2026. Ajax has paid a certain compensation to the coach's former club, Sparta Rotterdam.

The 49-year-old Steijn led Sparta to a sixth-place finish in the Dutch league table last season. Previously, he coached ADO Den Haag, VVV-Venlo, Al-Wakrah, and NAC Breda.