Ajax appoint new head coach
Football news Today, 17:15
Photo: Ajax website/Author unknown
The press service of Ajax Amsterdam announced on their official website the appointment of Maurice Steijn as the head coach.
The coach has signed a contract with the Amsterdam-based club until the summer of 2026. Ajax has paid a certain compensation to the coach's former club, Sparta Rotterdam.
The 49-year-old Steijn led Sparta to a sixth-place finish in the Dutch league table last season. Previously, he coached ADO Den Haag, VVV-Venlo, Al-Wakrah, and NAC Breda.
