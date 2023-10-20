RU RU NG NG
African Football League: Simba and Al-Ahly played to a draw

Football news Today, 13:04
The first quarter-final match of the African Football League took place. Simba from Tanzania hosted Al-Ahly from Egypt on their home turf.

The first half of the game unfolded evenly. Simba had slightly more attacks, but neither team created a clear scoring opportunity. However, in the dying minutes of the first half, Al-Ahly broke the deadlock as Reda Slim found the back of the net.

Simba started the second half much more actively. Within seven minutes, they managed to score twice. Denis Kibu leveled the score at 1-1 in the 53rd minute, and Sadjo Kanoute put the hosts ahead in the 60th minute. However, the Tanzanian team's lead was short-lived. Just three minutes later, Al-Ahly, thanks to a goal from Kahraba, equalized the score once more.

No more goals were scored in the match, resulting in a 2-2 draw in the first quarter-final of the African Football League.

African Football League. Quarterfinal. First Leg

Simba 2 - 2 Al-Ahly
Goals: 0-1 - 45+1 Slim, 1-1 - 53 Kibu, 2-1 - 60 Kanoute, 2-2 - 63 Kahraba

