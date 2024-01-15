African Cup of Nations. Algeria and Angola did not find the strongest

On Monday, January 15, Algeria and Angola contested the opening match of the African Cup of Nations, concluding the day's fixtures.

In the 18th minute, Algeria took the lead courtesy of a goal by Bounedjah. Despite maintaining ball possession throughout the first half, they were unable to net another goal. The situation remained largely unchanged after halftime, with Algeria continuing to control the ball and attempting to secure their lead. However, they couldn't hold on. In the 68th minute, Mabululu converted a penalty, leveling the score.

Algeria was unable to secure a victory, and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

AFCON. Matchday 1

Algeria vs. Angola

Goals: 1-0 (18th minute - Bounedjah), 1-1 (68th minute - Mabululu)