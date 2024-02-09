A player from Huddersfield has been disqualified due to involvement in betting activities

The Football Association of England has disqualified Huddersfield footballer Kian Garrett for involvement in betting activities, as reported on the club's website.

It has been revealed that the striker placed 484 bets on matches between June 30, 2020, and June 3, 2023. Kian Garrett himself admitted to this and received a four-month disqualification and a fine of £320,000.

"The club will now support Kian as he recovers from knee tendon surgery over the next four months before his return to football," the football club stated in a release.

It is worth noting that Garrett has been in the systems of Leeds, Barnsley, and Huddersfield. At the professional level, he played for Harrogate, Guiseley, Port Vale, and Bradford. In the current season, Garrett has played 32 matches, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

After 30 rounds, Huddersfield has accumulated 31 points and occupies the 21st position in the Championship standings.