A milestone is on the horizon! Arteta to take charge of his 300th match at Arsenal

A special match for the manager

Today's clash against West Ham won't just be pivotal in terms of the standings—it's also a landmark occasion in the career of the Gunners' boss.

Details: The Spanish tactician will oversee his 300th game as Arsenal’s head coach.

🚨 𝗠𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗟 𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗧𝗔 𝗩𝗔 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝟯𝟬𝟬𝗘̀𝗠𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗦𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗖 𝗗'𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗣𝗥𝗘̀𝗦-𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗜 ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JhPsCkJoap — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) October 4, 2025

Arteta took the reins of the Gunners in December 2019. Under his stewardship, Arsenal have lifted the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

The Arsenal - West Ham match will kick off today, October 4th at 16:00 CET.

Reminder: Arsenal are working on a new contract for Jurrien Timber.