Dailysports News Football news A milestone is on the horizon! Arteta to take charge of his 300th match at Arsenal

A milestone is on the horizon! Arteta to take charge of his 300th match at Arsenal

A special match for the manager
Football news Today, 08:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
A milestone approaches! Arteta to take charge of his 300th match at Arsenal helm https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1962485841470672958

Today's clash against West Ham won't just be pivotal in terms of the standings—it's also a landmark occasion in the career of the Gunners' boss.

Details: The Spanish tactician will oversee his 300th game as Arsenal’s head coach.

Arteta took the reins of the Gunners in December 2019. Under his stewardship, Arsenal have lifted the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

The Arsenal - West Ham match will kick off today, October 4th at 16:00 CET.

Reminder: Arsenal are working on a new contract for Jurrien Timber.

