First after Lukaku. Saka makes Premier League history

Bukayo reaches 100 goal involvements in 200 matches

Bukayo Saka has reached a symbolic milestone in the English Premier League. The Arsenal winger, in his 200th appearance in the competition, recorded his 100th goal involvement.

Saka converted a penalty against West Ham, further cementing his team's advantage. The 24-year-old Englishman now boasts 55 goals and 45 assists in the Premier League. He has become the seventh-youngest player in history to hit this mark, and the youngest since Romelu Lukaku in 2017.

24y 29d - At 24 years and 29 days, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is the seventh-youngest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goal involvements and the youngest since Romelu Lukaku in February 2017 (23y 267d). Star. pic.twitter.com/IidoaD1ft4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2025

It's worth noting that this season Saka has netted his third goal in seven matches. Previously, he found the net against Leeds in the Premier League and scored against Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Earlier it was reported that Martin Ødegaard suffered his third injury of the current season and was forced to leave the pitch in the first half.