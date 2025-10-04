RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news How did he miss that?! Eze squandered an incredible chance against West Ham

How did he miss that?! Eze squandered an incredible chance against West Ham

What a miss!
Football news Today, 10:51
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
How did he miss that?! Eze squandered an incredible chance against West Ham Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Arsenal are hosting West Ham in the seventh round of the English Premier League and should have taken the lead early on.

Eberechi Eze could have netted his debut Premier League goal for Arsenal. The England winger failed to capitalize on the scramble in the box after a Saka cross and, from just outside the six-yard box, fired the ball over the bar.

Let’s not forget, Eze moved to Arsenal from Crystal Palace this summer. The 27-year-old has already scored in the English League Cup for his new team, and in the Premier League he’s notched two assists so far.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
For the third time this season! Ødegaard substituted in the first half again due to injury Football news Today, 11:18 For the third time this season! Ødegaard substituted in the first half again due to injury
A milestone approaches! Arteta to take charge of his 300th match at Arsenal helm Football news Today, 08:48 A milestone is on the horizon! Arteta to take charge of his 300th match at Arsenal
Related Team News
Next after Saliba: Arsenal working on new contract with Timber Football news Yesterday, 09:42 Next after Saliba: Arsenal working on new contract with Timber
Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 7 online in 2025/26 Football news 02 oct 2025, 03:25 Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 7 online in 2025/26
Breaking! Arsenal extends contract with William Saliba Football news 30 sep 2025, 05:08 Breaking! Arsenal extends contract with William Saliba
William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates with fans after teammate Gabriel (not pictured) scored his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United Football news 29 sep 2025, 15:00 No transfers! William Saliba extends contract with Arsenal until 2030
The English Football Association accused of putting players' lives at risk over one decision... Football news 29 sep 2025, 13:38 The English Football Association accused of putting players' lives at risk over one decision...
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, gestures during the Premier League match Football news 29 sep 2025, 11:50 Creative approach. Mikel Arteta to invite Royal Air Force fighter pilots to improve communication with his players
Related Tournament News
“Seeing an empty spot every day is tough”: Maresca on Liverpool’s pain Football news Today, 01:48 “Seeing an empty spot every day is tough”: Maresca on Jota’s tragedy
English Premier League logo Football news Yesterday, 07:13 Another wave of reforms! England plans a complete overhaul of financial fair play rules
Newcastle lose key players as Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento sidelined for two months Football news Yesterday, 06:43 Newcastle lose key players as Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento sidelined for two months
Ekitike and Chiesa return to action. Alisson to be sidelined longer than expected – Arne Slot updates on player fitness Football news Yesterday, 04:43 Ekitike and Chiesa return to action. Alisson to be sidelined longer than expected – Arne Slot updates on player fitness
English Football League assistant referee sentenced to prison for sexual relations with minors Football news 02 oct 2025, 14:57 English Football League assistant referee sentenced to prison for sexual relations with minors
Premier League names four nominees for September Manager of the Month Football news 02 oct 2025, 08:00 Premier League names four nominees for September Manager of the Month
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores