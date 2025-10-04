How did he miss that?! Eze squandered an incredible chance against West Ham

What a miss!

Arsenal are hosting West Ham in the seventh round of the English Premier League and should have taken the lead early on.

Eberechi Eze could have netted his debut Premier League goal for Arsenal. The England winger failed to capitalize on the scramble in the box after a Saka cross and, from just outside the six-yard box, fired the ball over the bar.

Big miss by Eze to potentially put Arsenal up.



He couldn't believe it 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5g3c0V0dnW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 4, 2025

Let’s not forget, Eze moved to Arsenal from Crystal Palace this summer. The 27-year-old has already scored in the English League Cup for his new team, and in the Premier League he’s notched two assists so far.