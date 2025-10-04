For the third time this season! Ødegaard substituted in the first half again due to injury

The Norwegian continues to be plagued by injuries

London's Arsenal continue to be haunted by injuries to key players. This season, Mikel Arteta has already been forced to make several substitutions before halftime because of injuries, and the match against West Ham proved no exception.

Martin Ødegaard was forced to leave the pitch in the first half for the third time this season. Previously, the Norwegian was unable to finish matches against Leeds and Nottingham.

Martin Odegaard's 𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣 luck with injuries this season continues 😩



It's the Arsenal captain's 𝘛𝘏𝘐𝘙𝘋 issue of the campaign already 🤕 pic.twitter.com/xjc02bOCxr — LiveScore (@livescore) October 4, 2025

Remarkably, the Champions League game against Olympiacos was only Ødegaard's second full 90-minute appearance this campaign.

