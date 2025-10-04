RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Fiorentina vs Roma: can Fiorentina claim their first Serie A victory?

Fiorentina vs Roma: can Fiorentina claim their first Serie A victory?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fiorentina vs Roma prediction Getty Images
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Serie A Italy (Round 6) 05 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Roma Roma
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.52
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

In one of the marquee clashes of Serie A matchday six, Fiorentina will host Roma. The showdown is set for Sunday, October 5, kicking off at 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a potential bet for this encounter.

Fiorentina vs Roma: match preview

Fiorentina have made it to the UEFA Conference League and just a few days ago kicked off their new European campaign. The Viola defeated Sigma Olomouc 2-0 in the opening round. However, their Serie A form has been highly disappointing. Fiorentina drew 1-1 with Cagliari in the opening fixture, followed by a goalless draw against Torino and another 0-0 stalemate with Pisa in the last round. They also suffered defeats to Napoli (1-3) and Como (1-2). As a result, Fiorentina remain winless this season—just three points and sitting 16th in the standings.

Roma changed managers three times last season, only finding stability under Claudio Ranieri, who brought in a new head coach. Now, the team is led by Gasperini, who has started the new Serie A campaign on a high note. In five rounds, the Giallorossi have lost only to Torino (0-1), winning all other matches. Roma have accumulated 12 points—level with Napoli and Milan at the top of the table. In their latest outing, Roma were narrowly beaten by Lille 0-1, missing three consecutive penalties in the process.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Fiorentina have won just one of their last five matches.
  • In the previous four encounters, Roma have suffered one defeat and claimed three victories.
  • Roma have won four consecutive away matches.
  • Roma have conceded just one goal in Serie A—the best defensive record in the league.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Roma edged Fiorentina 1-0.

Probable line-ups

  • Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri; Dodo, Nicolussi Caviglia, Mandragora, Gosens; Fazzini; Gudmundsson, Kean
  • Roma: Svilar; Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka; Wesley, Cristante, Kone, Angelino; Soule, Pellegrini; Dovbyk

Prediction

Fiorentina are currently out of form, with just three points and no wins. Roma, on the other hand, are playing quality football, though away games are always a challenge. My bet for this match is total goals over 2.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.52
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Recommended 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal vs West Ham prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Arsenal vs West Ham: will Arsenal extend their winning streak? Arsenal Odds: 1.5 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.65 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Girona vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Girona vs Valencia: can Girona secure their first win of the season? Girona Odds: 1.6 Valencia Recommended Melbet
Inter vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Inter vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.5 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Eintracht vs Bayern: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 4, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.7 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Athletic Club vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 12:30 Athletic vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.65 Mallorca Recommended Melbet
Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League Today, 12:30 Chelsea - Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 04 October 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.55 Liverpool Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.65 Besiktas Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores