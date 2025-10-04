Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.52 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In one of the marquee clashes of Serie A matchday six, Fiorentina will host Roma. The showdown is set for Sunday, October 5, kicking off at 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a potential bet for this encounter.

Fiorentina vs Roma: match preview

Fiorentina have made it to the UEFA Conference League and just a few days ago kicked off their new European campaign. The Viola defeated Sigma Olomouc 2-0 in the opening round. However, their Serie A form has been highly disappointing. Fiorentina drew 1-1 with Cagliari in the opening fixture, followed by a goalless draw against Torino and another 0-0 stalemate with Pisa in the last round. They also suffered defeats to Napoli (1-3) and Como (1-2). As a result, Fiorentina remain winless this season—just three points and sitting 16th in the standings.

Roma changed managers three times last season, only finding stability under Claudio Ranieri, who brought in a new head coach. Now, the team is led by Gasperini, who has started the new Serie A campaign on a high note. In five rounds, the Giallorossi have lost only to Torino (0-1), winning all other matches. Roma have accumulated 12 points—level with Napoli and Milan at the top of the table. In their latest outing, Roma were narrowly beaten by Lille 0-1, missing three consecutive penalties in the process.

Match facts and head-to-head

Fiorentina have won just one of their last five matches.

In the previous four encounters, Roma have suffered one defeat and claimed three victories.

Roma have won four consecutive away matches.

Roma have conceded just one goal in Serie A—the best defensive record in the league.

In their most recent head-to-head, Roma edged Fiorentina 1-0.

Probable line-ups

Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri; Dodo, Nicolussi Caviglia, Mandragora, Gosens; Fazzini; Gudmundsson, Kean

Roma: Svilar; Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka; Wesley, Cristante, Kone, Angelino; Soule, Pellegrini; Dovbyk

Prediction

Fiorentina are currently out of form, with just three points and no wins. Roma, on the other hand, are playing quality football, though away games are always a challenge. My bet for this match is total goals over 2.