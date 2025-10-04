Fiorentina vs Roma: can Fiorentina claim their first Serie A victory?
In one of the marquee clashes of Serie A matchday six, Fiorentina will host Roma. The showdown is set for Sunday, October 5, kicking off at 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a potential bet for this encounter.
Fiorentina vs Roma: match preview
Fiorentina have made it to the UEFA Conference League and just a few days ago kicked off their new European campaign. The Viola defeated Sigma Olomouc 2-0 in the opening round. However, their Serie A form has been highly disappointing. Fiorentina drew 1-1 with Cagliari in the opening fixture, followed by a goalless draw against Torino and another 0-0 stalemate with Pisa in the last round. They also suffered defeats to Napoli (1-3) and Como (1-2). As a result, Fiorentina remain winless this season—just three points and sitting 16th in the standings.
Roma changed managers three times last season, only finding stability under Claudio Ranieri, who brought in a new head coach. Now, the team is led by Gasperini, who has started the new Serie A campaign on a high note. In five rounds, the Giallorossi have lost only to Torino (0-1), winning all other matches. Roma have accumulated 12 points—level with Napoli and Milan at the top of the table. In their latest outing, Roma were narrowly beaten by Lille 0-1, missing three consecutive penalties in the process.
Match facts and head-to-head
- Fiorentina have won just one of their last five matches.
- In the previous four encounters, Roma have suffered one defeat and claimed three victories.
- Roma have won four consecutive away matches.
- Roma have conceded just one goal in Serie A—the best defensive record in the league.
- In their most recent head-to-head, Roma edged Fiorentina 1-0.
Probable line-ups
- Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri; Dodo, Nicolussi Caviglia, Mandragora, Gosens; Fazzini; Gudmundsson, Kean
- Roma: Svilar; Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka; Wesley, Cristante, Kone, Angelino; Soule, Pellegrini; Dovbyk
Prediction
Fiorentina are currently out of form, with just three points and no wins. Roma, on the other hand, are playing quality football, though away games are always a challenge. My bet for this match is total goals over 2.