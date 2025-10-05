Next stop Everton? Arsenal ready to part ways with Gabriel Jesus for £30 million

"The Gunners" are prepared to let the Brazilian go at a reduced price

London’s Arsenal has made a decision regarding forward Gabriel Jesus, who has spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Mikel Arteta is no longer counting on the Brazilian striker and the club is actively seeking a new destination for him.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners have already set their asking price and are ready to let the Brazilian forward leave as early as this winter. Everton is being considered as a potential landing spot for the player.

The striker’s contract runs until 2027, but Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta is planning to put him on the transfer list. The London club hopes to bring in around £30 million—£15 million less than what they paid Manchester City. It’s worth noting that the 28-year-old Brazilian has struggled with injuries, making just 96 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 26 goals and providing 20 assists.