On October 8, 2025, in the third round of the EuroLeague, a high-stakes showdown will take place at Arena 8888 Sofia in Bulgaria, where Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv will face off. Let's break down the winner's bet for this thrilling match-up.

Hapoel Tel Aviv

Hapoel Tel Aviv, making their EuroLeague debut this season, have already made quite an impression on the continental stage. Last season, the team clinched the EuroCup title with mature, electrifying basketball, convincingly defeating Gran Canaria in the final. Head coach Dimitris Itoudis once again reinforced his reputation as one of Europe's elite tacticians. Ahead of their EuroLeague debut, the club's management significantly bolstered the roster with high-profile signings. The marquee addition was Vasilije Micić, joined by Elijah Bryant, Dan Oturu, Chris Jones, Collin Malcolm, Tai Odiase, and Tyler Ennis.

The main challenge for the team remains unchanged—Hapoel is forced to play its home games not in Israel, but in Bulgaria. Nevertheless, the club's ambitions are bold: the minimum target is a playoff berth. And the season's start backs up those ambitions. In the EuroLeague opener, Hapoel demolished Barcelona 103-87, then followed up with an 87-81 road win over Anadolu Efes, mounting a comeback after a poor first half. These results have propelled the team to the top of the standings.

The upcoming clash with Maccabi is a matter of principle for Hapoel—this isn't just any derby, but a meeting with their traditional rival, a team they've previously only faced on the domestic stage. Their last head-to-head ended in a 76-70 win for Hapoel midway through last season.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maccabi Tel Aviv had a turbulent campaign last season. The team was frequently hit by roster changes, which made it difficult to find consistency. As a result, they finished the EuroLeague in 16th place with an 11–23 record. Over the summer, the club's management opted for a major overhaul. Rokas Jokubaitis, Jasiel Rivero, and Levi Randolph departed—significant losses, but the replacements are more than capable. The marquee signing was Lonnie Walker, acquired from Žalgiris, expected to bring more pace and attacking aggression. The club also managed to retain Jalen Ord and Roman Sorkin, who remain key pieces. In addition, Jeff Dowtin and Oshae Brissett joined, adding depth and power on both ends of the floor.

The new season has started off rocky for Maccabi. In the Israeli League Cup, they fell to Hapoel Jerusalem in the semifinals, and in the EuroLeague, they opened with two defeats: first losing away to Anadolu Efes 78-85, then dropping a 94-10 result to Paris in Belgrade, where the team is playing its home games. As a result, the "Yellows" come into this high-stakes derby riding a three-game losing skid.

Historically, Maccabi holds the upper hand in this rivalry—six wins in the last eight encounters against Hapoel. However, the team hasn't looked as confident at the start of this season, making the upcoming showdown all the more intriguing.

Key facts and head-to-head

Hapoel Tel Aviv is on a six-game winning streak.

Maccabi Tel Aviv has lost four of its last five matches.

Maccabi Tel Aviv has won six of the last eight head-to-head games.

Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv match prediction

We're in for a spectacular and heated Tel Aviv derby, set for the first time on the EuroLeague stage. Even though Hapoel is forced to play its home games on neutral ground rather than in Israel, the intensity and passion of this rivalry won't be diminished one bit. Itoudis's squad has started the season in style, confidently dispatching elite opponents and playing mature, balanced basketball. Maccabi, on the other hand, is still searching for its rhythm, but with their talent and pedigree, the "Yellows" can't be counted out—they'll definitely put up a fight. Still, based on current form and psychological momentum, the edge goes to Hapoel. My pick for this match: Hapoel to win with a -4 handicap at odds of 1.54.