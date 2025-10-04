Prediction on game Total under 218.5 Odds: 1.86 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 6, 2025, as part of the NBA preseason preparations, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential and what to expect from this clash.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors delivered a confident performance last season, finishing seventh in the regular standings. In the play-in, they overcame Memphis to secure a playoff berth, where they edged out Houston in a tense first-round series, clinching it 4-3. However, their journey ended in the quarterfinals, falling to Minnesota 1-4.

The roster has remained virtually unchanged during the offseason, which bodes well for stability in the upcoming campaign. One of the key offseason moves was extending Jonathan Kuminga's contract. The front office is also monitoring the transfer market and considering the signing of Seth Curry—potentially reuniting him with his brother Steph—but a final decision is expected closer to the season opener.

Interestingly, Golden State will officially kick off their season in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22. Their preseason tournament results have been mixed: in the California Classic, the Warriors defeated the Lakers 89-84 but lost to both San Antonio and Miami. In the Las Vegas Summer League, they won three out of five games. Notably, Golden State has triumphed in their last two head-to-head battles with the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up last season in third place, and after the winter arrival of Luka Dončić, fans had high hopes for a deep playoff run. However, the "Purple and Gold" were unexpectedly eliminated in the first round, falling to Minnesota 1-4 in the series.

The Lakers have been proactive in their offseason preparations: in the California Classic tournament, they looked solid, securing two wins and one loss to top their group. Their Las Vegas Summer League campaign was less impressive, with just one win in five games. The Lakers' preseason has already begun, but in their first warm-up, they suffered a heavy 80-113 defeat to Phoenix. Over the summer, the roster was strengthened with the addition of Jake LaRavia from Sacramento and center Deandre Ayton from Portland. At this stage, both Luka Dončić and LeBron James have yet to join team practices.

It's worth noting that Lakers-Warriors matchups are always fiercely contested: the last six meetings have seen each team notch three victories apiece.

Key facts and head-to-head

Golden State has won 3 of their last 4 games.

Los Angeles Lakers have lost 6 of their last 7 games.

4 of Golden State's last 6 games ended with a total under 217.5 points.

6 of the Lakers' last 7 games ended with a total under 217.5 points.

Prediction for Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA preseason games are always unpredictable when it comes to lineups—coaches experiment with rotations, test out new plays, and gradually build their players' form. The Lakers will also be missing key leaders, and it's unclear what lineup they'll field. Given all this, it's unlikely we'll see a high-scoring affair. My pick for this game is under 218.5 points, with odds of 1.86.