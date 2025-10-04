RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Everton vs Crystal Palace: can Crystal Palace extend their impressive run?

Everton vs Crystal Palace: can Crystal Palace extend their impressive run?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction Getty Images
Everton Everton
English Premier League (Round 7) 05 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
England, Hill Dickinson Stadium
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.87
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the seventh round of the English Premier League, Everton will host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. The match is set for Sunday, October 5, kicking off at 15:00 CET. Let’s dive into a betting preview for this clash.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: match preview

Everton’s start to the season has been inconsistent, but the team is still picking up points and currently sits mid-table. In six games this campaign, the Toffees have suffered two defeats, drawn twice, and claimed two wins. As a result, Moyes’s side has eight points, placing them ninth. In the most recent round, Everton drew 1-1 with West Ham, and before that, they were knocked out of the English League Cup by Wolves in the third round.

Crystal Palace have been in sensational form at the start of the season, despite a packed schedule. The club is competing in the Premier League, the Conference League, and domestic cups. In six rounds, the Eagles are unbeaten: three draws and three victories. Palace now sit fourth in the table with 12 points from six matches. Additionally, Glasner’s men have progressed to the next round of the League Cup and opened their Conference League campaign with a win. Overall, Crystal Palace remain undefeated this season.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Everton are winless in their last four meetings with Crystal Palace: two draws and two defeats.
  • Crystal Palace have yet to lose a match this season.
  • Crystal Palace are on a four-match winning streak.
  • Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in their last encounter. The Eagles last defeated the Toffees in 2022.

Probable line-ups

  • Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto.
  • Crystal Palace: Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta.

Prediction

Crystal Palace are in fantastic form right now, but they’re heading to Everton—a side that has caused the Eagles plenty of problems in the past. My bet: both teams to score in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.87
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Recommended 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal vs West Ham prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Arsenal vs West Ham: will Arsenal extend their winning streak? Arsenal Odds: 1.5 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.65 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Girona vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Girona vs Valencia: can Girona secure their first win of the season? Girona Odds: 1.6 Valencia Recommended Melbet
Inter vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Inter vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.5 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Eintracht vs Bayern: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 4, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.7 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Athletic Club vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 12:30 Athletic vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.65 Mallorca Recommended Melbet
Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League Today, 12:30 Chelsea - Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 04 October 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.55 Liverpool Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.65 Besiktas Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores