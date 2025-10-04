Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.87 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the seventh round of the English Premier League, Everton will host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. The match is set for Sunday, October 5, kicking off at 15:00 CET. Let’s dive into a betting preview for this clash.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: match preview

Everton’s start to the season has been inconsistent, but the team is still picking up points and currently sits mid-table. In six games this campaign, the Toffees have suffered two defeats, drawn twice, and claimed two wins. As a result, Moyes’s side has eight points, placing them ninth. In the most recent round, Everton drew 1-1 with West Ham, and before that, they were knocked out of the English League Cup by Wolves in the third round.

Crystal Palace have been in sensational form at the start of the season, despite a packed schedule. The club is competing in the Premier League, the Conference League, and domestic cups. In six rounds, the Eagles are unbeaten: three draws and three victories. Palace now sit fourth in the table with 12 points from six matches. Additionally, Glasner’s men have progressed to the next round of the League Cup and opened their Conference League campaign with a win. Overall, Crystal Palace remain undefeated this season.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

Everton are winless in their last four meetings with Crystal Palace: two draws and two defeats.

Crystal Palace have yet to lose a match this season.

Crystal Palace are on a four-match winning streak.

Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in their last encounter. The Eagles last defeated the Toffees in 2022.

Probable line-ups

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto.

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta.

Prediction

Crystal Palace are in fantastic form right now, but they’re heading to Everton—a side that has caused the Eagles plenty of problems in the past. My bet: both teams to score in this match.