As part of the eighth round of the Portuguese Primeira, a clash between Porto and Benfica is set to ignite the weekend. The encounter will take place on Sunday, October 5, with kick-off scheduled for 22:15 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this game.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Francesco Farioli, Porto are off to a blistering start in the 2025/26 season. The Dragons are clearly determined to reclaim the league title for the first time in four years, delivering simply phenomenal results.

The team has racked up wins in all seven Primeira fixtures, including away victories over Rio Ave (3-0) and Arouca (4-0), as well as a triumph against Sporting. Having conceded just once, their defensive solidity is clear, while Samu Agehova has been dazzling in attack.

In the Europa League, the Dragons also got off to a winning start, edging RB Salzburg 1-0. Their attack continues to impress, as demonstrated in the match against Crvena Zvezda, where the Portuguese side created a flurry of chances and deservedly won.

The team's strengths lie in aggressive pressing and swift transitions from defense to attack. Despite these outstanding results, Porto now face a major test in the form of Benfica, who are also gunning for the top of the table.

Benfica's start to the 2025/26 campaign has been mixed. The team reached the Champions League group stage but suffered a shock defeat at home to Qarabag in their opening fixture.

This result cost Bruno Lage his job, with the legendary José Mourinho stepping in to take the helm. However, Mourinho’s tenure with the Eagles has begun less than ideally—a draw with Rio Ave and a loss to Chelsea in the Champions League are not disastrous, but much more is expected from such a high-profile manager.

Benfica’s attacking line, led by Vangelis Pavlidis who already has seven goals to his name, remains consistently productive. Creativity has been boosted by Sudakov, a big-money summer signing from Shakhtar.

However, defensive frailties remain, especially against stronger opponents. While Benfica have shown improvement in attack lately, their back line still leaves much to be desired. The clash with Porto will be a crucial test for Mourinho’s side as they aim to return the Eagles to the summit of Portuguese football.

Match facts

Porto have won all nine matches this season.

Porto have kept three consecutive Primeira clean sheets.

Benfica have won just two of their last six games.

Benfica have not lost a domestic away match since January.

Porto average 2.1 goals per home game, while Benfica average 1.6 goals per away game.

Probable line-ups

Porto : Costa, Moura, Kiwior, Bednarek, Rosario, Varela, Veiga, Froholdt, Sainz, Pepe, Samu.

: Costa, Moura, Kiwior, Bednarek, Rosario, Varela, Veiga, Froholdt, Sainz, Pepe, Samu. Benfica: Trubin, Otamendi, Silva, Dedic, Dahl, Rios, Barrenechea, Aursnes, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Pavlidis.

H2H

The last three head-to-head meetings between these sides have each produced five goals.

Porto and Benfica have not drawn in their last ten encounters.

Prediction

Both teams display attacking football, making this a potentially high-scoring affair. Porto will be eager to extend their winning streak, while Benfica will look to bounce back and regain their confidence. A win for the Eagles would close the gap at the top. Considering these factors, a bet on both teams to score seems like a very reasonable option.