Next after Saliba: Arsenal working on new contract with Timber

Contract talks underway.

Arsenal have made a strong start to the new Premier League season, enjoyed a productive summer transfer window, and are now turning their attention to contract extensions.

Details: Head coach Mikel Arteta revealed that the club is currently negotiating a new deal with Jurrien Timber. According to the Spaniard, the team is determined to keep the defender at the Emirates.

Quote: “We want him with us, 100%. When you talk about a top-level player, he has almost every quality you could ask for in a defender,” Arteta stated.

Recently, Arsenal’s media team announced a new long-term contract with centre-back William Saliba. While the exact duration was not disclosed, earlier reports indicated the deal could run until 2030.

Reminder: Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League table with 13 points from six matches, trailing the leaders by two. Up next for the Gunners is a clash with West Ham on Saturday, October 4.