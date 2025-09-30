Breaking! Arsenal extends contract with William Saliba

The leader stays with the team.

Real Madrid made an aggressive push to lure Arsenal's defensive stalwart William Saliba to Spain, but the Frenchman has chosen loyalty, signing a contract extension to remain under Mikel Arteta's guidance.

Details: Arsenal’s press office has announced the signing of a new long-term contract with the central defender. The exact length of the deal was not disclosed, but earlier reports suggested that the parties agreed on a contract running until 2030. It also remains unknown how much the French defender will earn.

Reminder: Saliba’s previous contract was valid until 2027, and Real Madrid had hoped to take advantage of that by trying to sign him as a free agent.

The defender has made 140 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists. In recent seasons, Saliba has become one of the Gunners’ key players. Transfermarkt currently values the Frenchman at €80 million.