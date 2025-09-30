RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Breaking! Arsenal extends contract with William Saliba

Breaking! Arsenal extends contract with William Saliba

The leader stays with the team.
Football news Today, 05:08
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Breaking! Arsenal extends contract with William Saliba arsenal.com

Real Madrid made an aggressive push to lure Arsenal's defensive stalwart William Saliba to Spain, but the Frenchman has chosen loyalty, signing a contract extension to remain under Mikel Arteta's guidance.

Details: Arsenal’s press office has announced the signing of a new long-term contract with the central defender. The exact length of the deal was not disclosed, but earlier reports suggested that the parties agreed on a contract running until 2030. It also remains unknown how much the French defender will earn.

Reminder: Saliba’s previous contract was valid until 2027, and Real Madrid had hoped to take advantage of that by trying to sign him as a free agent.

The defender has made 140 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists. In recent seasons, Saliba has become one of the Gunners’ key players. Transfermarkt currently values the Frenchman at €80 million.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates with fans after teammate Gabriel (not pictured) scored his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United Football news Yesterday, 15:00 No transfers! William Saliba extends contract with Arsenal until 2030
The English Football Association accused of putting players' lives at risk over one decision... Football news Yesterday, 13:38 The English Football Association accused of putting players' lives at risk over one decision...
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, gestures during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 11:50 Creative approach. Mikel Arteta to invite Royal Air Force fighter pilots to improve communication with his players
Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box Football news 28 sep 2025, 13:49 Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box
Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review Football news 28 sep 2025, 12:04 Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review
Arsenal open talks over Kenan Yildiz transfer Transfer news 28 sep 2025, 03:32 Arsenal open talks over Kenan Yildiz transfer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores